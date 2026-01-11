Jordan Ott Sends Clear Message About Suns' Expectations

PHOENIX — Nobody thought the Phoenix Suns would be where they currently are at.

Don't tell that to head coach Jordan Ott.

Phoenix has shocked nearly everyone in the NBA world with their 23-15 start to the regular season. After a turbulent offseason that saw multiple stars sent packing and resets at both general manager and head coach, the Suns were roughly projected around 30 wins for the year.

They're close to hitting that ahead of the All-Star break.

"I don't think anyone was like, hey, where are going to be halfway through the season. I don't think anybody thinks that way," Ott said when asked if he was surprised at Phoenix's turnaround under his first season.

"We're a competitive group that's lifted by our togetherness. I think our defense has taken gigantic steps. I don't know exactly where I thought we'd be, but we know it could change like that [in the snap of a finger]. So we got to keep getting better and that's what we're focused on."

Phoenix enters Sunday night's meeting with the Washington Wizards having won their last eight-of-ten games with the West's seventh seed currently in their grasp.

The Suns have done an excellent job of not only hanging with some of the top teams in the league, but also getting results in those clashes. Phoenix has taken down the likes of the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder in their last four games.

Whatever the preseason expectations were, Ott's Suns have wiped those away.

“We’ve got good momentum right now and we’re playing a good style of basketball. All the small things, all the stuff we’ve been going over in film, we’re really doing it well and learning and getting better," Suns shooter Grayson Allen added.

"We’ll keep carrying that over and keep playing hard and we’ll try to be perfect in all the little details. We’re in a good spot.”

Phoenix is set to embark on a six-game road trip on the east coast after tonight, where they'll see current playoff teams in the likes of the Pistons, Knicks, Sixers and Heat.

