Report: Suns Believed to Be Bringing Back Former Assistant Coach
PHOENIX— Amidst all of the craziness of the draft, trades and free agency, the Phoenix Suns have another task at hand as well.
New coach Jordan Ott is still working on hiring assistants for his staff after officially being announced as the Suns next coach on June 6.
This is a trickier process than usual, as the Suns and New York Knicks had the only head coaching openings across the NBA this offseason, making it more unlikely for assistants to want to leave their current staffs, and Ott is new to the hiring process with no prior head coaching experience.
It has previously been reported that Ott is adding DeMarre Carroll, who he has a longstanding relationship with from Carroll’s time as a coach and player, to the staff, which you can read more about by clicking here.
NBA insider’s Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported another name Monday that could be joining Ott’s bench:
“On the coaching front: It is believed that DeMarre Carroll and Brian Randle will fill two of the three front-of-bench spots on Jordan Ott's first staff in Phoenix … with Ott said to be seeking a former NBA head coach as his top assistant.”
Randle has been an assistant in the NBA since 2019 and previously coached in Phoenix from 2020-23 under Monty Williams before Williams was let go in May 2023. Since, he was an assistant under Williams on the Detroit Pistons in the 2023-24, and then moved to the Washington Wizards staff this past season.
Before coaching, Randle played collegiately at Illinois from 2003-07 and had a 10-year professional playing career, with stops in Israel, Germany and Italy.
Ott described what he was looking for when building out his staff in his introductory press conference on June 10.
"You want your staff to be high character and high care, so who they are as people: loyal, trustworthy; and then do they do the work?" Ott said. "And if we can consistently find that in our staff, we're in good shape.
"I'll also say I have so much respect for the coaching profession that we know how hard it is to rise in this profession, and how hard it is when some type of change like this occurs. So we're going to take our time. We're going to fill this thing out right again to help our group, help our players, make sure we're all on the same page. But yes, we will be building our staff out throughout the month."