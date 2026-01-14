Devin Booker Headlines Official Suns vs Pistons Injury Report

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to find the win column again after falling to the Miami Heat in the first of their six-game road trip back East, and as the Detroit Pistons play host on Thursday night, Phoenix could be without their top player.

The Suns are listing Devin Booker as questionable with a left ankle sprain after he briefly exited action in the third quarter of their 127-121 loss in Miami.

"Dude's a warrior, right?" Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Obviously ankle roll, put him back in the fourth because we knew it was going to stiffen up. As soon as he was ready, we could put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed he wasn't feeling great.

"Just his toughness. That's what this team is about. We follow our leader. He's our leader. On the road, he did everything he could to put us in position to try to win the game."

The Suns have typically been cautious with injuries, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Booker out against Detroit.

Also questionable for Phoenix is Nigel Hayes-Davis with a right ankle sprain of his own while Royce O'Neale is probable with a left bicep contusion.

Both Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) are out.

"He's there," Ott continued on Green, who has played just one full game this season. "He's progressed to playing (in practice), he's obviously playing some players and coaches, so we'll just keep it moving in the right direction, but he's taking steps every day and we'll continue to assess, but moving in the right direction."

For Detroit, they're fairly healthy as all of Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain), Tobias Harris (left hip sprain) and Isaiah Stewart (illness) are listed as probable.

Detroit sits atop the Eastern Conference with a 28-10 record and a 3.5 game advantage over the New York Knicks, who Phoenix will travel to after playing the Pistons.

The Suns, meanwhile, are 24-16 and are seventh in the Western Conference.

This will be the first meeting between Phoenix-Detroit this season. ESPN's analytics gives the Pistons a 64.6% chance to win.

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM MST. We should know Booker and all other's final status an hour before game time.