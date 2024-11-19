Suns Plummet Down NBA Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on a four-game losing streak entering an off day, and without the presence of either Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, success has been tough to come by.
Just a few weeks ago, the Suns found themselves with a 9-2 record and playing some of the best basketball, looking very much like the title contender those in the Valley had hoped for.
Now, Phoenix is 9-6 ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the New York Knicks, and it's clear until the Suns get healthy again, they'll struggle - as evidenced in their massive drop in two respective NBA power rankings this week:
The Athletic: No. 15 (ranked 5 last week)
Law Murray: "Durant is 36, and a calf strain this offseason kept him from playing with Team USA until the squad left the U.S. portion of the exhibition schedule this summer. It is disappointing that Durant is missing time with the same calf issue, but it is probably not surprising that something came up. Durant began this season averaging 38.8 minutes per game, the most since his fourth NBA season. Phoenix is a little lost right now, getting outscored on the season while Bradley Beal deals with his own calf strain."
NBA.com: No. 12 (ranked 5 last week)
John Schuhmann: "Overall, the bigger difference from their games with Durant in uniform has been on defense, where the Suns have allowed 117.9 points per 100 possessions over these last five games. Sandwiching the Oklahoma City loss were games in which the Kings and Wolves combined to shoot 66% inside the arc and 48% from deep."
Coach Mike Budenholzer says even with the losing streak, the Suns are staying resilient.
“These guys I think stay together. It's a good group, they've got a good spirit. They've got a good way about them, through good times and the hard times," he said following their latest loss.
"You got to keep doing like coming to work, putting your individual time in, put your team time in and keep your head up. This group will do that. They're very good. They're very resilient.”
Phoenix is certainly being tested early in the season.