Suns React to Diana Taurasi Retirement
PHOENIX -- The Valley said farewell to a legend yesterday, as Diana Taurasi announced her retirement after 20 WNBA seasons, all with the Phoenix Mercury.
The 42-year-old Taurasi ended her career as arguably the most decorated women's basketball of all time. She won three WNBA championships (2007, 2009, 2014), three in the NCAA, six Euroleague titles during a 12-year overseas career in Russia and Turkey, three FIBA world championships and six Olympic golds for Team USA, an all-time record for a basketball player.
She also won the 2009 WNBA MVP, WNBA Finals MVP twice, Naismith Player of the Year in college twice, Euroleague MVP three times and Russian League Player of the Year.
Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer (10,646 points) by nearly 3,000 points and is also first all time in 3-pointers and fourth in assists.
Here is what the Suns had to say about Taurasi's retirement:
Suns Star F Kevin Durant: “It’s surprising. Still thought she could play. It’s a testament to her hard work and her talent level. Always been a big fan of DT’s. I know the next chapter of her life will be as successful and impactful as her last 20 years.” (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin)
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer: "What she's done on the collegiate level, on the professional level, on the international level. I'm not a big historian, but I'm guessing there's nobody that's done what she's done ... She did it with a style, with a flair, with a passion that fans loved, her teammates loved her coaches loved." (via Suns)
Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia: “Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I’ve been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate. She’s had an incredible impact on our franchise, our community and the game of basketball. Her name is synonymous with the Phoenix Mercury and she will forever be part of our family.”