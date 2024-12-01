Suns' Rookies Massive Part of Win vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- It was an important early season win for the Phoenix Suns, defeating the Golden State Warriors in 113-105 fashion over the weekend.
Without Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns relied on their two rookies to provide a spark.
Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro did just that.
“I think the guys that, you know, you have to chase, you have to just stay, you cannot relax against Golden State. It's a credit to what they did tonight, what they've done every night, what they've built over the years and I think just your ability to lock in defensively and not relax. I thought there were a couple plays at the rim from Oso (Ighodaro) and Ryan (Dunn) that really helped," said Suns coach Mike Budenholzer after the win.
"I thought our hands on some of the passes – there was a deflection and a steal and you just got to compete. The guys were locked in, they just really executed, or they did all the little things that you got to do against a really good team.”
Many were surprised to see Dunn left out of the starting lineup with Beal out, as Budenholzer opted to insert Grayson Allen instead.
Dunn still managed to play 20 minutes, and despite only scoring two points, Dunn provided the Suns with four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and sticky defense down the stretch which ultimately led to victory.
Ighodaro was more prominent on the offensive side of the ball, scoring six points to pair with eight rebounds and two blocks of his own in 31 minutes.
“I think the defense really stood out, but Oso (Ighodaro) gives us kind of a facilitator, a motor on offense, will keep things moving, he can get in and out of screens," Budenholzer continued.
"Then the defensive plays, I thought there was a big defensive rebound that Ryan (Dunn) got from the block shots, but the rebounding, as young guys to lock in on it, when you're like, ‘How are we playing the pick-and-rolls? How are we playing the pen downs? How are we playing everything?’ I think it was a really good night for those two guys to kind of see and feel the attention to detail that takes against a team like Golden State.”
On a star-studded team, the pair of young guys certainly won't be able to make that massive impact on every night, though Devin Booker says the rookies bring a certain energy on the court.
“Yeah, that's that young energy. They were all around the court blocking shots. Think there was one possession, there was like three blocks. The one that sticks out of my mind is the Buddy Hield back door, when Ryan (Dunn) went and got it off the glass. You can't teach that. Those are just straight instincts and athleticism, and they have both of those," he said following the game.