Suns Slam Door Shut on Trading Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- NBA insider Shams Charania is shutting the door on any possibility of the Phoenix Suns trading Kevin Durant this offseason.
Speculation ran wild over the last 20 hours of Durant potentially heading to the Houston Rockets as a result of the organization acquiring multiple future draft picks that belong to Phoenix.
That's a no-go, according to Charania, who appeared on a live stream for Stadium on Twitter/X ahead of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
"I'm told the Suns are not trading Kevin Durant. There is a zero percent chance - I'm told - that the Suns move Kevin Durant this offseason. I repeat: A zero percent chance. They want to see this big three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal healthy and on the floor under Mike Budenholzer," Charania said.
"They went out and got Mike Budenholzer on a five-year, $55 million contract. He's a former champion with the Milwaukee Bucks as a head coach. They want to see him really implement new systems with this team. And they really believe this team - if they're able to bring back Royce O'Neale, bring back other players, other free agents, minimum (contract) players in free agency are going to want to join in hopes of trying to contend for a championship.
"So - why the Rockets moved for the Phoenix picks, we'll see down the line. Overall, the Suns are not moving Kevin Durant."
Local insiders have claimed the same story, though other national media members (three over at ESPN) have suggested otherwise.