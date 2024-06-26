ESPN Adamant Kevin Durant, Suns Trade Buzz is Real
PHOENIX -- It's national versus local media when it comes to the Phoenix Suns.
Last night, the Houston Rockets swapped draft picks with the Brooklyn Nets to allow Brooklyn to again control their own draft capital moving into the future after what is clearly a rebuilding effort thanks to a blockbuster deal that saw Mikal Bridges (you remember him!) head to the New York Knicks.
In exchange for giving the Nets their own picks back, the Rockets gained control of Phoenix's first-round picks in three future years.
This peaked the curiosity of damn near everybody over at ESPN, which began with Adrian Wojnarowski last night on Twitter/X when he suggested the Rockets are looking to make a play for Kevin Durant or Devin Booker:
"The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again."
That was met with quick rebuttal from notable Suns insiders John Gambadoro and Duane Rankin, both of whom confirmed Phoenix would not be shipping off Durant - or Devin Booker.
On "First Take", Stephen A. Smith said don't listen to anything Phoenix says: The Suns supposedly want to rid themselves of Durant.
“Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying,” Smith said (h/t Arizona Sports). “They want out of Kevin Durant right now. … Houston doesn’t want Kevin Durant, (Rockets head coach) Ime Udoka may want him, but organizationally they know that they are not there yet. Their plans are more long range and they would prefer a Devin Booker, who they know is a slim chance they get, but that would be their preference.”
Brian Windhorst offered his own two cents on the matter during "Get Up!" too:
"It is because they are interested in tempting the Suns to try to trade them Kevin Durant now. They don't want to do this later, they want to put this on the table to see if the Suns would be tempted by it," Windhorst said (h/t Bleacher Report).
"Now, Mat Ishbia, owner of the Suns has been out there, on the record saying we are bringing this back, we want to see these three stars healthy. Durant, to my knowledge, has not asked for a trade to Houston or anywhere else. Booker is fully invested in the Suns, but this move is bait. It is bait to the Suns to reconsider.
"... If the Rockets take Donovan Clingan out of UConn, another center, which is an option for them, and now have a bunch of centers on their roster, that would potentially enable them to make Alperen Sengun, their very talented young Turkish center, available in that type of trade to dangle in front of the Suns."
Owner Mat Ishbia took to social media not long ago to try and cool down the rumors.
"NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong. My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta love draft night! Go Suns," he said on Twitter/X.
Whatever and whoever is feeding three separate people information at ESPN on the Suns and Rockets, it's clear they're not on the same page as local insiders.