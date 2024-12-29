Suns Speak on Jusuf Nurkic Suspension
Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was suspended for three games by the NBA after his altercation with Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall.
Nurkic - after committing an offensive foul in the third quarter of their loss to Dallas at Footprint Center - swung on Marshall, which prompted Marshall to swing back.
Ahead of Phoenix's game against the Golden State Warriors, head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about the incident:
“Yeah, you know we accept the NBA’s work and what they’ve done to handle the situation. So it’s unfortunate, we want to support Nurkić in every way we can. He’s a great teammate, and so we accept the league and respect the league for sure.”
The NBA's full statement on what happened:
"Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic has been suspended three games without pay for their involvement in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
"In addition, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington has been suspended one game without pay for escalating the on-court altercation.
"The incident, which occured with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 98-89 win over the Suns at Footprint Center on December 28, began after Nurkic committed an offensive foul. Marshall and Nurkic then engaged in an on-court altercation. Nurkic escalated it by swinging his arm and striking Marshall on top of his head. Marshall responded by throwing a punch that connected with Nurkic's face. As the officials and other players attempted to diffuse the situation, Washington further escalated the altercation by shoving Nurkic to the floor. For their roles, Marshall, Nurkic and Washington were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.
"Following the on-court incident, Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms.
"Marshall will begin serving his four-game suspension and Washington will serve his one-game suspension tonight when the Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkic will also begin his three game suspension tonight when the Suns visit the Golden State Warriors."
Nurkic will miss upcoming games against the Warriors, Grizzlies and Pacers.