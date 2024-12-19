Suns Star Gets Green Light vs Pacers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will get star guard Bradley Beal back in the lineup when the team plays host to the Indiana Pacers later tonight.
Beal has missed the last two games due to right knee swelling but is now being listed as available for tonight after first being designated as probable.
"Brad did everything today in practice. Good day for him." Budenholzer said at yesterday's practice (via The Arizona Republic's Dana Scott).
"We're hopeful (he'll play tomorrow). Always just got to see how they wake up, how they respond to a day of practice. I think we're hopeful he'll play."
Full injury reports for both teams:
SUNS INJURY REPORT:
Bradley Beal (Right Knee Swelling) is Available
Jalen Bridges (G League – Two-Way) is Out
Collin Gillespie (Right Ankle Fracture) is Out
TyTy Washington Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out
PACERS INJURY REPORT:
Ben Sheppard (Left Oblique Strain) is Questionable
Enrique Freeman (G League – Two-Way) is Doubtful
Quenton Jackson (G League – Two-Way) is Doubtful
Tristen Newton (G League – Two-Way) is Doubtful
Isaiah Jackson (Right Achilles Tendon Tear) is Out
Aaron Nesmith (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out
James Wiseman (Left Achilles Tendon Tear) is Out
The Suns are winners of their last two matchups and carry a 14-11 record into tonight's battle at Footprint Center.
The Pacers are also on their own two-game winning streak approaching Thursday. Indiana is 12-15.
Tip between for tonight's action is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.