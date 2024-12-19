Inside The Suns

Suns Star Gets Green Light vs Pacers

The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns released their official injury report for today.

Donnie Druin

Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots from inside the paint in the first half during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots from inside the paint in the first half during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will get star guard Bradley Beal back in the lineup when the team plays host to the Indiana Pacers later tonight.

Beal has missed the last two games due to right knee swelling but is now being listed as available for tonight after first being designated as probable.

"Brad did everything today in practice. Good day for him." Budenholzer said at yesterday's practice (via The Arizona Republic's Dana Scott).

"We're hopeful (he'll play tomorrow). Always just got to see how they wake up, how they respond to a day of practice. I think we're hopeful he'll play."

Full injury reports for both teams:

SUNS INJURY REPORT:

Bradley Beal (Right Knee Swelling) is Available

Jalen Bridges (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Collin Gillespie (Right Ankle Fracture) is Out

TyTy Washington Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out

PACERS INJURY REPORT:

Ben Sheppard (Left Oblique Strain) is Questionable

Enrique Freeman (G League – Two-Way) is Doubtful

Quenton Jackson (G League – Two-Way) is Doubtful

Tristen Newton (G League – Two-Way) is Doubtful

Isaiah Jackson (Right Achilles Tendon Tear) is Out

Aaron Nesmith (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out

James Wiseman (Left Achilles Tendon Tear) is Out

The Suns are winners of their last two matchups and carry a 14-11 record into tonight's battle at Footprint Center.

The Pacers are also on their own two-game winning streak approaching Thursday. Indiana is 12-15.

Tip between for tonight's action is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News