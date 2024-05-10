Pros, Cons of Suns Hiring Mike Budenholzer
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns apparently have their next head coach waiting in the wings.
According to multiple insiders, the Suns are expected to hire former Milwaukee Bucks head coach - 2021 NBA champion and Holbrook, AZ native - Mike Budenholzer as the 22nd coach in franchise history in the coming days.
This coaching hire took a completely different turn compared to last year, as Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro ruled Budenholzer out of the search mere days after Monty Williams was dismissed last offseason.
The Suns eventually hired Frank Vogel about three weeks after the decision to find a new voice - this was after a pool of 8 or more candidates were identified and interviewed.
It was abundantly clear that this search was focused on Budenholzer from the start - and it was evidenced by how quickly the process is moving.
While Budenholzer was the best coach that was readily available, there will be risks involved with the move, and we will explore them below:
Pro: Popovich Coaching Tree
Gregg Popovich has curated quite the list of great head coaches who have worked by his side over the previous decades in various fashions.
Steve Kerr, Mike Malone, Ime Udoka, Williams and Budenholzer have close ties to who many consider the greatest coach in NBA history - all have experienced varying degrees of high-level success as head coaches as well.
Budenholzer perhaps had the quickest rise outside of Kerr, as he lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 60-win season in 2014-15 after taking over a team which was perceived to be in a middling position.
He could turn things around quickly in Phoenix.
Con: Lack of Adjustments
This is perhaps the biggest source of trepidation surrounding the former Bucks coach.
One could argue this was the ultimate folly that cost him the job in Milwaukee - the lack of adjustments on the defensive side of the ball against the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs.
Budenholzer is very set in his ways and philosophies. This could be a double-edged sword depending on perspective, but his ability to hold star players accountable could make up for the potentially rigid approach.
Pro: Likely has Staff in Place
The accompanying reports surrounding the impending hire have also seemed to hint that the incoming coach already has a staff in place - or is at least curating one.
This should be a positive sign. It shows that Budenholzer has been plotting to return to the sidelines for some time. It also shows that this is a job that holds much weight to him and this opportunity will be approached with much care.
Darvin Ham is certainly a name to watch, as he was an assistant under Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee from 2014-22.
Ham wasn't a fantastic head coach for the L.A. Lakers, but he was one of the most respected assistants in the league over the years under Budenholzer.
Con: May not Be Fix to Suns' Problems
Some could argue that while Budenholzer is better suited to coach this specific roster, those same people could advocate that this roster is broken to a point that a coaching change isn't enough to draw the Suns back into contention.
This is just the start of trying to tweak issues that plagued the Suns under Vogel last season, but this hire could has potential to go south no matter what Budenholzer tweaks.
The Suns could find themselves in the same position again if they fail to surround Bud with the correct pieces.
Pro: Appreciation of Franchise
Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, as mentioned earlier.
Holbrook is a small town three hours northeast of Phoenix - Budenholzer's father was the head coach of the high school's varsity basketball team.
Budenholzer has stated over the years that he grew up listening to Al McCoy's iconic calls over the radio - and has even gone as far to state his desire to coach the Suns in the past.
The pre-existing appreciation for the franchise as well as understanding the passion the state has for basketball could be considered trivial by some, but ultimately it adds a personal touch to the pairing and makes it more tantalizing than some previous hires.
Con: Arguably Failed to Maximize Bucks
Yes, Budenholzer won an NBA title with the Bucks.
He also saw two second-round exits and a first round exit, while also collapsing against Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals.
One could certainly argue that the title was more of a blip on the radar than a true showing of a champion - and the sentiment that he failed to maximize a squad that was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo at the peak of his powers.
While we don't necessarily agree with this, many in the Bucks fandom would argue it, so it inherently needs to be addressed.
The Budenholzer hire should be officially announced in the coming days.