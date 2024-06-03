Insider: Suns Expected to Keep Royce O'Neale
PHOENIX -- Fans of the Phoenix Suns will not need to worry about the prospects of losing Royce O'Neale to free agency.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported on the "Hoop Collective" podcast that Phoenix is indeed expected to bring back the sharpshooting wing after acquiring him from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in Februrary.
O'Neale, soon to be 31, was dealt to Phoenix for several minimum contracts and second-round picks, so bringing him back is of paramount importance with the parting of draft picks.
The 6-foot-6 forward seemed to be a seamless fit from the start of his tenure in Phoenix, even to the effect of being a team-high +54 when on the court in the Suns' final three games prior to the 2024 All-Star break.
The stout play from O'Neale continued until April, where his lack of explosive athleticism and aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball ultimately proved to be a poor matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nonetheless, he is a quality rotational piece with ample playoff experience, and brings consistent three-point shooting to the table as well.
The prospect of losing O'Neale for nothing and only being able to replace him with a "bargain bin" contract has always been undesirable as well. The Suns simply have no better option at this point.
The Suns can now focus on other ventures, such as the efforts to bring back the services of big man Bol Bol ahead of the opening of free agency at the end of this month.