The Suns will re-sign Royce O’Neale, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/GdAe5XQPtr).



Phoenix acquired O’Neale at the trade deadline for three second-round picks.



O’Neale averaged 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 36.6% on threes in 34 games for the Suns. pic.twitter.com/5mq5sPxD0z