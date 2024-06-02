Inside The Suns

How Suns Could Look Next Season

The Phoenix Suns could mask several problems with these realistic additions.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) talks to referee Jenna Schroeder (20) during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- Now is the perfect time to begin looking ahead to what the Phoenix Suns could and should look like going into the 2024-25 season after an untimely playoff exit over a month ago.

Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and the rest of Phoenix's top decision-makers will be tasked with finding ways to improve the talent and construction of the roster at-large this summer.

We'll go over some realistic moves that could be legally made that would also lead to an improved roster ahead of next season.

Move #1: Phoenix trades 2031 first-round pick & Jusuf Nurkic to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes

Justification: Sacramento's backup center is currently Alex Len - they could be in on looking for an upgrade, with the 2031 pick as an extra sweetener. This could also open up more playing time for Davion Mitchell and Keon Ellis.

As for the Suns, acquiring Barnes would allow coach Mike Budenholzer to move Kevin Durant to a more natural position going into his age-36 season.

Move #2: Phoenix selects Kel'el Ware with pick 22

Justification: Ware is more pro-ready than many would like to admit, and while it would be asking a lot to push a rookie into the starting lineup, he possesses a strong ability as a screener, spot-up shooter, and athletic hover man on defense.

Move #3: Convince Eric Gordon, Damion Lee, and Josh Okogie to accept player options

Justification: These are three vets that have unique skillsets that could contribute during the regular season, and are on minimum contracts.

Move #4: Re-Sign Royce O'Neale to 3-year, $39 million dollar contract

Justification: This may be seen as an overpay, but the Suns either risk the peril of losing O'Neale for nothing and replacing him with another minimum-level deal, or paying up.

Move #5: Re-Sign Bol Bol

Justification: This is an easy choice - if Bol is willing to take the standard minimum contract.

Move #6: Sign Chris Paul, Goga Bitadze, and Robert Covington to minimum contracts

Justification: These are players that could possibly be convinced to join a prospective contender on discounts, while having chances to earn rotation spots.

Projecting Phoenix Suns 2024-25 Rotations

Starting 5

PG: Bradley Beal

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: Kel'el Ware

Next 5:

6: Grayson Allen

7: Chris Paul

8: Bol Bol

9: Royce O'Neale

10: Goga Bitadze

Final 5:

11: Robert Covington

12: David Roddy

13: Eric Gordon

14: Josh Okogie

15: Damion Lee

This is ultimately a rotation that Suns fans can feel good about going into next season.

All 15 players have the ability to contribute to winning basketball at various points of the regular season. The 6-10 in the rotation is splendid. Barnes adds a dimension of floor-spacing that could be vital to the rest of the starting five.

Ware is a risk to start at center, but him and Bitadze give coach Budenholzer a higher ceiling compared to last season's arrangement with Nurkic and Drew Eubanks.

The coming months will be very intriguing to keep an eye on - but there's certainly hope they can still improve the roster.

