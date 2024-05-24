'Realistic' Suns Free Agent Target Identified
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns don't have many options moving into the offseason in terms of roster-building, but such is life when you mortgage future assets to assemble a win-now squad.
After the first year of the Kevin Durant-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal "big three" experiment failed, the Suns opted to move on from Frank Vogel in favor of Mike Budenholzer.
More changes are expected, but who is one realistic player the Suns could target in free agency?
Bleacher Report believes Kris Dunn fits the bill.
"The Phoenix Suns need a legitimate table-setter and plus defender, and Kris Dunn checks both those boxes," wrote Andy Bailey.
"He's also a very low-usage offensive player, which would make him a seamless fit alongside the trio of ball-dominant stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal."
The Suns can only sign free agents to veteran minimum contracts thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax.
Dunn just turned 30 years old and is coming off a year where he played 66 games at point guard for the Utah Jazz. He's shown capability to score (three seasons with 11+ PPG) while limiting turnovers as a primary ball-handler.
Dunn would also bring good size and experience to the floor.
Point guard talk has dominated headlines in Phoenix since the departure of Chris Paul.
“The conversations have been great and there’s no doubt we have to look at the whole roster and talk about point guard,” Budenholzer told reporters last week.
“I’m sure it’s a hot button here, whether it’s with you guys, the media, the players, front office. We need to think about it. We need to be able to play without one. We probably need to have one.
“We need to be versatile. We need to play different ways: bigger, smaller. I think the point guard position has a place.”
We'll eventually see what the Suns can do to improve the roster, though their needs are clear and resources are limited.