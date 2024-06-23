Scouts, Coaches Dish on Suns Draft Target
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns look to bolster their roster with their 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which should provide the team with a youthful playmaker on a controllable contract.
The Suns have been reported and rumored to be in the mix for many players - or potential trade scenarios - though Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek (read his scouting report here) - has been a hot name around the Valley thanks to Phoenix's need for a true point guard.
The general consensus on Kolek seems to be bright - but what do legitimate basketball minds think of the table-setter?
The Athletic's David Aldridge did a fantastic article diving deep into each guard prospect ahead of the first round on Wednesday and secured opinions from assistant coaches and NBA execs on the various young men who could be taken.
For Kolek, here's what he gathered:
"Unbelievable worker. I did not know he would turn out like this. I think the stars aligned, getting a guy like Oso (Ighadaro) next to him, and a coach like Shaka (Smart). He’s been incredible," said one assistant coach.
Another said, "He’s smart, sees the play before the play. He’s not a great shooter, I don’t care what they say. He’s not a great shooter. But he can run a team. I don’t get the Steve Nash comparisons. But, good player. Tough, one of those tough White guys that can hoop with the brothers all day. He’s just smart. Heady. Not overly athletic. But he’s tough. Good player."
Lastly, one Eastern Conference executive told Aldridge:
"I’m not as high on him as others. But I see what they see. You can’t count him out. It’s like TJ (McConnell). Nobody thought he’d make the league, and he made the league. And Kolek is the same type of guy. But the difference is, TJ is quick, and Kolek is not quick. I wouldn’t bet against him, but I’m not as high on him."
Phoenix tried to bank on the talents of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker to run the point last season, though that experiment ultimately failed.
New head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters at his introductory press conference the team would evaluate all options when it came to the position:
"I’m sure it’s a hot button here, whether it’s with you guys, the media, the players, front office. We need to think about it. We need to be able to play without one. We probably need to have one," said Budenholzer.
“We need to be versatile. We need to play different ways: bigger, smaller. I think the point guard position has a place.”
Does Kolek fit the bill in Phoenix? Soon enough, we'll find out.