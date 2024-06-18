Tyler Kolek Could be What Suns Need
The 2024 NBA draft is creeping up on being a week out, and the Phoenix Suns have multiple options when it comes to their 22nd pick.
Currently, the most prudent move appears to be to stick at 22 and select a player, or even trade up to find a player the franchise might have even more affinity for.
Today, we continue a series that started this past weekend based around doing some brief scouting of prospects that have been most frequently linked to the Suns, with DaRon Holmes of Dayton being first.
Tyler Kolek of Marquette is certainly a player that would fit the "traditional point guard" billing and was even explicitly linked to Phoenix over the weekend.
The Skinny
- Height: 6'1.25" without shoes
- Weight: 195 lbs
- Wingspan: 6'2.75"
- 2023-24 Stats at Marquette: 15.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 7.7 APG, 49.6/38.8/95.1%
Strengths
Elite Basketball IQ/Passing
Kolek is widely considered the best raw passer in the draft, as well as being heralded for having an advanced understanding of the game.
He seemed to almost always be a step ahead of the competition, leading Division 1 teams in assists during the 23-24 season while utilizing a wide array of playmaking skills to get the most out of his team.
This eventually led to Marquette enjoying one of their best seasons ever, which was encapsulated by quality performances against Illinois, Purdue, Texas, and Creighton prior to accumulating double-doubles in all three of his NCAA tournament contests.
Supremely Crafty On-Ball
Part of what makes Kolek's game so interesting is his ability to make something out of nothing in both the open court and the half-court.
Kolek's ability to use both hands on dribble drives, along with finding unique ways to both finish in the paint and create advantages for others could draw comparisons to former NBA G Jason Williams.
Quality Stationary Shooter
Kolek clearly won't be a primary perimeter creator as a member of the Suns, but has proven to be a quality shooter over the last two seasons, albeit on relatively low volume.
His release is relatively slow, but also has a consistent base and a nice follow through, which leads some to believe that his shot will translate to the pro level.
Areas of Improvement/Weaknesses/Concerns
Athleticism/Lack of Size
This is more of a weakness that not much can be done about, but Kolek could do things such as improve his lateral quickness over time.
Kolek also carries concerns that he won't be able to blow by defenders at the next level, and that he could be singled out as a "pigeon" against proficient offenses.
He also projects to be a smaller guard, and the Suns could use a bigger guard such as Pitt G Carlton Carrington or even possibly USC's Isaiah Collier, but Kolek's craftiness is hard to ignore.
Three-Point Volume
The assumption is that Kolek's volume won't be any higher in Phoenix compared to Marquette, but his ability as a stationary shooter should be utilized in coach Budenholzer's wide-open offense.
It would be nice to have seen Kolek attempt more threes this past season, but the sample is still likely to be enough to convince front offices that his shot will translate.
How Fit on Suns Would Look
Kolek would likely be a day-one rotational player in Phoenix, and could play the role of "table setter" while receiving anywhere from 15-25 MPG.
He would be an ideal floor-spacer and distributor when surrounded by the star talent, and his offensive upside likely trumps any of his shortcomings that may come on the other end of the ball.
Overall Verdict
Kolek very well could be the best player available at 22, and would fill a need that has been stressed by coach Budenholzer.
While other prospects such as Holmes, Kel'el Ware, or even Jaylon Tyson could be considered individuals with much higher ceilings, Suns fans should ultimately be quite pleased with this potential selection.