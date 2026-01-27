Preview: Suns Host Struggling Nets in Must-Win Game

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (27-19) will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the opening week of the season when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-32) tonight.

Phoenix will continue to be without Devin Booker, who is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Sunday with a right ankle sprain, but could be getting back Jalen Green, who is questionable with right hamstring management after missing Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat.

The Nets have lost five games in a row in a streak that included a 126-117 loss to the Suns last Monday and are coming off a 126-89 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tonight's game will be the second of a five-game homestand for the Suns, and conversely the second matchup of a five-game road trip for Brooklyn.

What to Watch for in Suns vs Nets

This is a game the Suns have to win even without Booker, as Phoenix will next be on a back-to-back Thursday and Friday against the Detroit Pistons (33-11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (28-20), two teams who have beaten Phoenix already this season.

The Suns have a great opportunity tonight to try to find some life without Booker against the NBA's No. 26 defense after shooting a season-low 37% from the field against Miami.

After the loss Sunday, Phoenix is 1-4 without Booker on the season with shooting 40.2% field-goal percentage and 28.2% 3-point percentage across these five games.

If Green comes back, even in limited minutes, he could help significantly with the Suns trying to generate open looks from drives.

"It's hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times," said Suns coach Jordan Ott postgame against Miami on not having Green and Booker in the offense.

This Brooklyn matchup is a game the Suns' defense could end up carrying them to victory, but Phoenix would like to see its offense have some success without Booker so it can try to carry it over to the remaining games he will miss.

Suns guard Grayson Allen, who was 1-for-11 from 3 against Miami, detailed how the Suns have to execute in the half court without Booker and Green.

"We just have to keep the pace up within the half court for the whole time we are out there," Allen said postgame. "The ball has to swing side-to-side. Dillon (Brooks) and I took a couple early ones that probably weren't necessary but we just got to keep moving it side-to-side.

"Whether it is the big flying up or getting to a guard-guard action, do it with some pace and force. Don't make it so easy for teams to just switch and sit with a crowd, force us into one-on-one stuff. We have done a great job at it throughout the year, it is just different without Book out there you have to play that way for 48 minutes."

Phoenix currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference and has already slipped a little in the standings after these past two losses.

In a loaded West where every victory carries a lot of weight, games like tonight are very important to win, as the Suns will hope to do so even without Booker

Tonight's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST.

