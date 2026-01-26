How Do Suns Feel Without Devin Booker and Jalen Green? 'Helpless'

The Phoenix Suns will be without Devin Booker for the next week thanks to a right ankle sprain, and questions around how the team will fare without their top player weren't answered with hope in last night's loss to the Miami Heat.

The Suns struggled offensively, and with Jalen Green's status unknown thanks to another setback with his hamstring, Phoenix's ability to attack and score suffers another hit until one or both are back in the lineup.

The Suns shot just 37% from the field in their loss to Miami on top of making just seven of 35 three-point attempts on the night. In terms of offensive rating, it was their seventh-worst performance of the season.

What's head coach Jordan Ott's stance on his team's halfcourt offense without Booker and Green?

"It's hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times," said Ott post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"Felt it in Atlanta when they really got into us [after Booker/Green left due to injury]. We went a little bit without a traditional 5 tonight. We ended up getting there, but you're just looking for a gap. You're looking for a gap to then get into the paint to then spray out. We just weren't able to crack that gap. So we'll take a look. We're learning on the fly. Somehow to get a paint touch to get advantages is ideal."

Green was questionable before being ruled out and could make a return this week. Phoenix next plays on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, though the Suns might again be extra cautious with an injury Green clearly can't shake.

As for Booker, he'll be re-evaluated in one week — which was about the best-case scenario given how nasty his injury looked on top of leaving the arena in crutches on Friday.

"He's able to create that first domino so many times and make the right play," Ott continued on Booker after losing to Miami.

"Talked about it all year his ability to get off it at the perfect time, have a feel for the game, have a feel for his teammates is unmatched by anything I've been around. Without him out there and their ability to switch really affected us. Then we tried to get on the glass and were unable to convert those."

Ott doesn't appear to be in over his head, even as a first-time head coach. The Suns previously were without Green and Booker earlier in the year and managed to pull through just fine.

Capable scorers such as Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen have all elevated their games this season on different occasions, too.

However, this is something Ott knows needs to be solved sooner as opposed to later. The sky isn't falling, but these games could undoubtedly play a huge role in Phoenix's playoff push down the stretch of the regular season.

