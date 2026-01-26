Injuries Force Suns to Change Starting Lineup vs Heat

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will play their fifth game of the season tonight without Devin Booker against the Miami Heat after he suffered a right ankle sprain in Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Phoenix (27-18) has struggled to find offense in the games Booker has missed so far this season, going 1-3 without him and shooting 41.3% from the floor and 30.3% from 3-point range as a team leading to an average of only 100 points per game in these four contests.

Booker will be re-evaluated in one week, the team announced today.

Jalen Green will also be out against Miami after he experienced hamstring tightness in only his second game back from a right hamstring strain in the first quarter of the Atlanta loss and did not return.

The Heat (24-22), who are on the second night of a back-to-back after a big 147-116 win over the Utah Jazz yesterday, will also be short-handed with Tyler Herro (ribs), Kel’el Ware (right hamstring strain) and Davion Mitchell (left shoulder sprain) all notably out.

The Suns will be looking for revenge against the Heat after Miami beat Phoenix 127-121 on Jan. 13 behind 29 points from Bam Adebayo.

This matchup will be the first of a five-game homestand for the Suns, who will play nine of their next 10 games at home before the All-Star break.

Who Will the Suns Start Without Devin Booker?

With Booker out, Grayson Allen will fill in for him in the Suns' starting lineup.

Here's the full five Phoenix will be running with:

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Allen has started 19 of the 28 games he has played in this season and averaged 17.2 points when he's been a starter.

Suns' Gameplan Without Devin Booker and Jalen Green

Suns coach Jordan Ott laid out how the Suns are approaching tonight without Booker and Green during his pregame press conference.

"I think there's a little grieving process after the Atlanta game and then you move forward, and that's what this game is about," Ott said. "How you overcome the next hurdle that's thrown at you. There's 82 of these things, it's never going to be perfect.

"We know what Miami is about. They're going to come in here and play super hard. That's in their identity for many, many years. So, we got to come out and play the right way with whoever we put out on the court.”

Tonight's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST.

