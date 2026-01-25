Suns Reveal Injury Statuses of Devin Booker, Jalen Green vs Heat

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have revealed the statuses of Devin Booker and Jalen Green for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat after both suffered injuries during last night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Booker (right ankle sprain) is out against Miami, while Green (right hamstring injury management) is questionable for the Suns (27-18) for tomorrow’s matchup against the Heat.

As for the Heat (21-25), they will be on the second night of a back-to-back as they are taking on the Utah Jazz tonight, meaning they will release their injury report tomorrow afternoon.

Tyler Herro (ribs), Kel’el Ware (right hamstring strain) and Davion Mitchell (left shoulder sprain) are notably out tonight for Miami.

What Happened to Devin Booker and Jalen Green?

This is a great update for Green, who has played just four games this season.

He was the first of the two to head back to the locker room in only his second game back after a 33-game absence due to a right hamstring strain.

Green came up hobbling after playing only four minutes in the first quarter after a nice drive to the hoop where he quickly got his defender with his first step.

"Just a little tightness from precautionary reasons so we took him out. He didn't come back," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame of Green.

Jalen Green walked gingerly back to the bench after this play. He also seems to shake his head a little bit.



He went back in the locker room and has yet to return to the bench. pic.twitter.com/QU4Uw5T94l — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) January 24, 2026

As for Booker, he hurt himself late in the third quarter in a very awkward way, as he was just running up the court and not looking in front of him when he stepped on Onyeka Okongwu's foot and turned his ankle.

He went down in a lot of pain, eventually hobbled to the locker room and reportedly left the arena in crutches, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

"We'll go back to Phoenix and assess both of them," Ott said. "Jalen's worked every single day to get back, to go out and play basketball. And then basketball's taken away. It's tough. Tough for his teammates, tough for him obviously. We'll hope for the best and see what happens on Sunday."

At this time, the Suns have yet to release an official update on the timeline for Booker's injury.

Devin Booker left the game with an apparent ankle injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/Vn3fLGmWu6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2026

The Suns could not recover after these injuries against the Hawks, especially with Booker exiting with 31 points, and really struggled down the stretch, resulting in a 110-103 loss to Atlanta.

Phoenix has gone 1-3 this season without Booker and only scored an average of 100 points per game across these four contests.

Grayson Allen will likely fill in for Booker in the starting lineup, while Jamaree Bouyea could re-enter the rotation after not playing since Jan. 4 due to a concussion and Phoenix getting healthier.

Tomorrow's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST and will be the first of a stretch of playing nine of 10 games at home for Phoenix before the All-Star break.

Latest Phoenix Suns News