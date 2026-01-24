What the Suns Said About Jalen Green, Devin Booker Injuries

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in 110-103 fashion, though the biggest storyline is far away from the scoreboard.

Phoenix's top two players in Devin Booker and Jalen Green both exited action with injuries at various points during the loss, putting their immediate status for future games in jeopardy while the Suns have some questions to answer in the mean time.

Green was in his second game back from a right hamstring strain that previously kept him out for all but five quarters of the 2025-26 regular season. After two different setbacks, the Suns were extra cautious with the star guard in his return.

Yet after just four minutes, Green departed action and didn't return for what was later deemed "precautionary right hamstring tightness."

He played just four minutes.

"It sucks. JG has done everything in his power, in his control to be back on the floor," Suns center Mark Williams told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after the loss.

"Stuff behind the scenes a lot of people don't see. Hopefully it's not serious but it definitely sucks."

It didn't sound as if head coach Jordan Ott was overly worried about Green's long-term outlook.

"Just a little tightness from precautionary reasons so we took him out. He didn't come back. We'll go back to Phoenix and assess both of them," Ott said post-game. "... Jalen's worked every single day to get back, to go out and play basketball. And then basketball's taken away. It's tough. Tough for his teammates, tough for him obviously. We'll hope for the best and see what happens on Sunday."

This is now the second time Green has re-injured his hamstring on the second game in return from injury, as he previously had this happen back in early November.

As for Booker, his injury was more of a freak play, as he rolled over an opponents foot while running down court with what was later confirmed to be a right ankle injury. He departed action with just seconds remaining in the third quarter.

His could be more serious, as Rankin reported Booker left the arena in crutches.

"You feel for them."



Jordan Ott as he confirmed right ankle injury for Devin Booker.



Booker left the locker room after the game on crutches, something players use so they don't put pressure on it.



He was struggling to put pressure on it when leaving the court with the injury.… pic.twitter.com/oQjqmu5r1e — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 24, 2026

"You feel for them. Book really figured it out in the third quarter it felt like. He'd been doing so much for us all season long and then there, he was in his flow state," Ott said after the game. Booker finished with 31 points before leaving.

"That's the tough part about it, but I know he bounces back incredibly fast."

The Suns have a day off today before playing their next nine of ten games at home, which begins with a Sunday evening battle against the Miami Heat.

We're set to receive our first injury report for Suns-Heat later today, but Phoenix is staring down the possibility of not having either Booker or Green available.

"We've been doing it all year. It's time for other guys to step up," Jordan Goodwin added post-game. He's likely to see a minutes increase with two spots in the backcourt now open in the short-term.

Dillon Brooks offered, "It's basketball. It happens. We'll figure it out. ... Rally together and let's try to finish off this first half (of the regular season) the right way. Stay where we're at. Don't let the bleeding bleed too much and going into the (All-Star) break with some wins."

