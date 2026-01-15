Suns Make Unfortunate Devin Booker Decision vs Pistons

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons with a left ankle sprain.

Booker, who was originally questionable, suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Miami Heat and went back to the locker room, but later came back to the bench and played the last nine minutes of the fourth quarter.

"Dude's a warrior, right?" Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Obviously ankle roll, put him back in the fourth because we knew it was going to stiffen up. As soon as he was ready, we could put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed he wasn't feeling great.

"Just his toughness. That's what this team is about. We follow our leader. He's our leader. On the road, he did everything he could to put us in position to try to win the game."

Booker was present at Suns shootaround this morning, according to Rankin, but wasn't getting up shots during the media availability.

Rankin also reported Dillon Brooks, who is not on the injury report, missed shootaround with an illness, but is expected to play tonight.

Phoenix (24-16) additionally ruled Royce O'Neale available after he was originally probable with a left biceps contusion.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol) remain out for the Suns, while Nigel Hayes-Davis (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham will be making his return from a wrist injury after missing the past two games.

Detroit has not played a game since Saturday, so it is very well rested heading into tonight, but does have Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain), Tobias Harris (left hip sprain) and Isaiah Stewart (illness) all listed as probable.

The Pistons have no other injuries to report.

What Suns Are Missing With Devin Booker

Booker is obviously a huge loss for the Suns, who looked to just be nearing full strength with the hope that Green can come back within the next few games.

The Suns have only played three games without Booker, who is averaging 25.2 points and 6.5 assists, this season when he had a groin injury last month, and they went 1-2 without him, but one of the games was a franchise-worst 49-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Detroit will be a very tough opponent to face without Booker, as the Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the East with a 28-10 record.

Grayson Allen will likely start in Booker's place.

Tonight's game tips off at 5:00 p.m. MST.

