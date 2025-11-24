Suns Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Spurs

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (10-6) are looking to win their eighth of the past nine games tonight when they host the 11-4 San Antonio Spurs, who are seeking their fourth win in a row.

This will be a battle of two injured teams, as the Suns will be missing Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Grayson Allen (right quad contusion). Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain), who had been starting in place of Allen, and Rasheer Fleming (left ankle sprain) are also out after originally being listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are down Victor Wembanyama (left calf strain), Stephon Castle (left hip flexor strain), Dylan Harper (left calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left hamstring strain).

“It doesn't matter who it is, who you're playing, they could look at our roster and say the same thing," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the Spurs injuries pregame. "We have guys out, but for our mentality it's about us, about how hard we play, about what we are trying to do and how we get it done, and from jump to the end of the 48 minutes or however long it takes."

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The Suns won the first matchup of this season at Mortgage Matchup Center 130-118 on Nov. 2 to spoil San Antonio's 5-0 start to the year.

With so many players out, here's who the Suns will go with in the starting lineup:

Devin Booker

Jordan Goodwin

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

This is the first game of a back-to-back for Phoenix, who will host the Houston Rockets tomorrow night.

More on the Starting 5

Booker is the only player on the Suns who has started every game this season, and he is looking to rebound from one of the worst performances of his career in Phoenix's 114-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in which he had a season-low 16 points on 4-of-18 shooting, nine turnovers and fouled on in the fourth quarter.

Goodwin replaces Dunn in the starting lineup for his first start of the year after being a huge positive off the bench in the first 13 games he has played. Goodwin has scored in double digits in five-straight games, is shooting 40% from 3 this season and is third on the team with a 13.5 net rating when he's on the floor.

Brooks is becoming the face of the Suns' new identity, trying to get under opposing team's skin seemingly every game. He is averaging a career-high 21 points, 46% field-goal percentage and 2.1 steals in his 10 games so far this season and has really become the second option in the starting lineup with Green and Allen out.

O'Neale is also having a career year, averaging a career-high 11.6 points while shooting 42.9% from 3, and gets his 13th start of the season due to Phoenix's injuries. He is coming off a 16-point performance against the Timberwolves in which he had several clutch plays down the stretch.

The Suns have been resting Williams for at least one game on back-to-backs up until this point of the season due to his injury history, and it seems as if they are going to elect to rest him against Houston. The big man has been a huge difference-maker for Phoenix inside and will have a chance to impose his will against the Spurs with Wembanyama out.

Tonight's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST.

