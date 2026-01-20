Suns Leave Jalen Green Out of Starting Lineup vs 76ers

The Phoenix Suns have revealed their starting lineup for tonight's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers with a big name missing in the first five.

Suns guard Jalen Green will have to come off the bench in his return to action after missing the last several games with a right hamstring injury. Head coach Jordan Ott confirmed he would come off the bench ahead of game time.

With Devin Booker cleared off the injury report after being questionable the last few nights with his ankle sprain, this is what Phoenix's starting lineup will look like against the Sixers:

Suns Starters vs Sixers

Jan 19, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (21) (obscured) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 5:00 PM MST at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Suns starting center Mark Williams was questionable entering tonight before he was given the green light to play.

"Came out of the back-to-back pretty good. 29 minutes (vs. Nets). He wants to play. He wants to play these back-to-backs. Done all the work in the lead up. Hopefully it ends up in a good space," Ott said pre-game of Williams.

The buzz around Green's return led to many hoping he would instantly be inserted back into the starting lineup, and his omission comes in the sake of return to play target minutes and conditioning according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) will come off bench, Jordan Ott said. It ties into the target minutes they have minutes stored for him late in the game.



Also said it's about the conditioning. When Green's conditioning improves, he'll be back to starting. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 20, 2026

Ott was asked weeks ago about Green returning to a starting role when he was fully healthy:

"We're so far away from that. He's been out for multiple months. There's obviously going to be some type of target range or number that we try to get him to. He'll definitely be in the starting lineup as soon as he gets back and ready to go," Ott said previously.

"We got to see exactly what that target number is. We want him healthy. This is a young guy coming to a new situation full of talent, full of youthful energy. We need his speed, his ability to attack off the dribble. We need him, but we need him healthy."

Before game time, Ott again was asked about his previous comments on Green starting.

"It's just the time off. He's played 5 quarters. There's a range of minutes that we're going to shoot for and it's the conditioning piece. Once that builds up, he'll be ready to go."

We'll see if the Suns can keep themselves in the win column - their chances only improve with Green on the floor.

