Suns and Spurs Both Down Star Players on Injury Report

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have unveiled their injury report for Sunday night's meeting at Mortgage Matchup Center.

For San Antonio, they'll be without Stephon Castle (hip), Dylan Harper (calf), Jordan McLaughlin (hamstring) and Victor Wembanyama (calf).

The Suns are going to be down Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (quad) while Ryan Dunn (wrist) and Rasheer Fleming (ankle) are questionable.

Both sides met previously this season in Phoenix, with the Suns winning 130-118 in what was an unusual off-night for Wemby, scoring just nine points on 4-14 shooting.

All of the aforementioned players missed San Antonio's last game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs have won their last six-of-eight.

More on Suns' Injuries

Green continues to miss time with a hamstring injury that's been hampering him since training camp.

"I'm a little bummed about it," Green told reporters today on missing the upcoming game against Houston, which is on Monday.

He's set to be re-evaluated in a few weeks after lading here via trade from the Rockets.

"It's unfortunate I got injured. Hopefully we can get back around by the next time we play them."

Allen has missed a handful of games due to his quad contusion - though Suns coach Jordan Ott is adamant Allen's injury isn't severe.

"He hasn't done anything full court yet because today is a day after a game. He did do a workout today. This thing could speed up real fast and he'd be fine, but it's still the same contusion, bruise on the quad. Nothing long-term."

As for Phoenix, they've won their last seven-of-eight matchups, which included their recent thriller against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, where they overcame an eight-point defifict with under a minute left to win.

"What can you say? I think we talk about the highs and lows of the NBA season. Last time we were here, we were up big in the fourth and we couldn't close it out, so great, gritty and tough. It was an incredible fight by the guys," Suns coach Jordan Ott said afterwards.

"Everyone that played, and then that group there at the end, it is not always how you can control it, it is finding ways to be successful in winning the game. I think the guy's got in. I saw it on the TV as we were coming in and just all the guys huddled around the guy at the end, even during the interview at the end, that doesn't happen everywhere.

"What we have going on right now is in a great place. It's our job, all of us, to keep this thing going."

Suns-Spurs is set for a 6:00 PM MST start time in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns Latest News