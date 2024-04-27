Suns Reveal Game 3 Starters vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are down 2-0 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and massively need a win tonight to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The Suns and Frank Vogel will rely on the following starting lineup:
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Royce O'Neale
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns will be without Grayson Allen tonight after the guard/forward was ruled out with an ankle sprain. Allen had hoped to play and was initially questionable as a game-time decision before Phoenix kept him out of action.
In his place starts Royce O'Neale, who played 17 minutes in Allen's absence last time out and didn't record a field goal attempt in the Game 2 loss. His defensive versatility and three-point shooting hopes to pull Phoenix to victory tonight.
To do that, the Suns will need their stars to shine more than ever, something that hasn't exactly happened over the first tow games of postseason action.
Kevin Durant has held his end of the bargain, averaging 24.5 points per night. Devin Booker has had a somewhat cold streak to begin the playoffs shooting 11-29 combined through the two games while Bradley Beal has finished with six assists in each matchup as the de-facto point guard.
Suns vs Timberwolves will tip just past 7:30 PM Arizona time.