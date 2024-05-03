Three Names to Watch if Suns Fire Frank Vogel
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' season is coming up on a week of having been concluded - and there has yet to be any more clarity on the status of HC Frank Vogel, even after the end-of-season press conference on Wednesday.
While the lack of clarity is still abundant, the general feeling is that Vogel won't get a second season. Ishbia has proven to be unafraid to make daring changes and could very well open up the pocketbook for multiple head coaches at once.
Who are some of the candidates that stand out the most if a change is the ultimate decision?
We will explore our three favorite names below:
3. J.J. Redick
Redick is one of the hottest names in the head-coaching market despite not coaching a game at the professional level.
Redick doesn't have to have any coaching experience for basketball fans to know that he has expansive knowledge of the game and could be a coach that could relate to players better.
He could also draw comparisons to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr - who began coaching them with no head coaching experience - and came out as a four-time champion.
2. Mike D'Antoni
This would be yet another bold hire.
The 72-year old former head coach hasn't been in charge of a team since the 2019-2020 season, but could it be reasonable to believe that he would be willing to return to the sideline for one last ride?
D'Antoni revolutionized the game of basketball with the seven seconds or less Suns - and he could bring a much-needed jolt of energy in a Suns offense seething with potential.
1. Tyronn Lue
This one would be the trickiest, but also would be the most optimal.
Lue is still under contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
A first round exit in the coming days could see a parting of ways become an option for both sides, however.
The Suns have notably struggled mightily with the Clippers during Lue's tenure - and Lue may serve as the common denominator.
He knows the Suns' roster as well as anyone, or so it seems - and he is renowned as one of the best in-game adjusters in basketball. He has also been frequently linked as a person of interest on Mat Ishbia's radar.
Could Lue to Phoenix really happen?
It will be seen in the coming weeks.