Thunder Could Become Serious Suitor for Free Agent Isaiah Hartenstein, per Report
Impending free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein's play this season for the New York Knicks could earn him a lucrative contract when he hits free agency this summer.
While the Knicks certainly have an interest in retaining Hartenstein, there will be plenty of other suitors as well.
Among those who are expected to have an interest in Hartenstein? The Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
As Fischer points out, the Thunder have been a team linked to Hartenstein if he leaves New York, especially considering the rebounding issues that the franchise endured in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Hartenstein is not a perfect fit offensively, as he is not a prototypical drive-and-kick offensive center like Chet Holmgren has become. However, as Fischer notes, Hartenstein's strengths offensively in the pick-and-roll could be appealing to the Thunder if the franchise is seeking to unlock another dimension to its offense.
As for the Knicks, the issue is that the franchise can only offer Hartenstein a four-year, $72.5 million contract due to his early Bird rights. If a team like the Thunder, or maybe even the Magic (who had an interest in Hartenstein before he landed in New York) want to offer Hartenstein a contract, they can blow the Knicks' offer out of the water. Any rival team looking to sign the free agent center can offer up to $151.6 million over four years.
The NBA Finals have yet to begin, but across the league, the rumor mill is heating up. Hartenstein's return to New York seems far from certain entering the summer.