3 Free Agent Centers The OKC Thunder Could Pursue This Offseason
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder be active in the free agent market during the 2024 offseason?
Building off a 57-25 season in which the Thunder captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, general manager Sam Presti is working with plenty of flexibility in every capacity. The team has a plethora of draft capital, cap space and even young tradable assets.
While it's hard to imagine the Thunder doesn't continue taking a patient, low-risk approach as the championship window is officially open, speculation is always going to happen in the offseason -- especially for a team with plenty of flexibility.
The myth of centers being dead in basketball has been busted. They've proven their value in the past few years, and those who can protect the rim are even more valuable.
For the Thunder, they like versatility and bringing in a non-shooting big man seems unlikely, but it's not out of the cards completely.
So, who are some centers the Thunder could target in free agency to address a potential need for a more traditional center?
Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks
The Knicks 26-year-old center was making an average of $8 million on his last contract. He's due for a payday this offseason. Hartenstein, a 7-foot-, 250-pound center, is a traditional, powerful center through and through. He also produced plenty for a second-round playoff team in the New York Knicks.
The Thunder could give Hartenstein his ideal paycheck, but his role wouldn't likely be huge. A mix of backing up Chet Holmgren and playing alongside him on occasion would make his need less than it would be in another situation, but he could be a huge playoff performer in the current era of basketball.
Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
Claxton and Hartenstein could be in the market for a similar payday, but they both provide different impacts. Claxton is slimmer, though still a 7-footer. A defensive anchor, Claxton's value on offense is more of a rim-runner in a pick-and-roll setting and a lob threat. Claxton is not too much different than Holmgren, except Holmgren is more versatile offensively.
Again, Claxton might not make sense offensively, but defensively, he can be an anchor and rebounder to help boost the Thunder in the postseason.
Drew Eubanks, Phoenix Suns
Having made just $2.5 million during his contract with the Suns, Eubanks proved his value as a backup center and will be due for a slight bump in pay this offseason as well. He's not a 7-footer, but the 245-pound center could use his size and effort to help address rebounding for the Thunder.
As an athletic big man, Eubanks could be a lob threat on offense, providing a spark from the position.
Again, bringing in a center isn't a need for the Thunder, and the rebounding issues can be addressed internally or even by bringing in a big power forward, but these are a few options at the center position for the Thunder to potentially pursue.
