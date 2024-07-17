Chet Holmgren Doesn't 'Worry,' Leaves Trust in OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti
The Oklahoma City Thunder's franchise rebuild was rapid, and they've now put them in a position to compete for titles for years to come.
Along the way, one of the team's key moments in the rebuild was securing the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which ended up being Chet Holmgren. Since he's landed in Oklahoma City, Holmgren has done nothing but focus on the on-court product. He missed his rookie season, but he trusted the franchise, stayed grounded and thrived last season because of it.
It's been quite easy for Holmgren to stay focused on the court, too, and it's because of his trust in Thunder general manager Sam Presti.
“This motherf***** is so light years ahead of where I am," Holmgren claimed on the Road Trippin' Show. "I don’t even think or worry about what he’s doing. I’m like, ‘he’s gonna get this sh*t right.. let me get my sh*t right.”
Presti has been key in making long-term, sound moves to make sure Oklahoma City will be a title contender for years to come. They've arrived to the beginning of the championship window being open, and now Presti can manage the team in a way that maximizes the team's chance in raising a banner one day.
For example, the Thunder went out and added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason -- two of the best rotational role players in the league. They add defense, size and shooting with the two players and the team will be better because of it.
"I’m extremely excited. Both very good players with great skill sets," Holmgren said of the additions. "I think it’s great fits all around."
This is a great way for the team to operate. Presti is going to ensure the team is in the best position all around. The players can focus on simply controlling what they can on the court and helping bring the team's game plan to life.
