Report: Former OKC Thunder First Rounder Aleksej Pokusevski Signs with Serbian League
On Wednesday morning, Christos Tsaltas reported for Sportal that former Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets forward Aleksej Pokusevski will sign a deal with with Partizan Belgrade.
Partizan Belgrade competes in the KLS, Serbia's top professional basketball league. The move returns Pokusevski to his home country after four seasons in the NBA, three and a half of which were spent in Oklahoma City.
Pokusevski averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range during his time with the Thunder, never fully developing into the player many hoped he could be.
With flashes of shooting, ball handling and passing ability, Pokusevski has the potential to develop into a modern, skilled forward, but still needs more development to become an impact player in the NBA.
At the start of the 2022-23 season, Pokusevski appeared to be finally finding his role on the team, making multiple impressive plays on defense and shooting the ball well fron beyond the arc. After a leg injury sidelined the former first round pick for months, however, Pokusevski lost his spot in the rotation and didn't have the same production upon his return.
Still, the young forward shot a career-high 36.5% from 3-point range ago on more than three attempts per game in 2022-23.
After the Thunder's roster improved heading into the 2023-24 season, Pokusevski was nearly completely phased out of the team's rotation and was eventually traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
In 18 games with the Hornets, Pokusevski averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Pokusevski was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, ahead of players like Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Jaden McDaniels, Desmond Bane and Isaiah Joe.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.