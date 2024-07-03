Klay Thompson, OKC Thunder had Mutual Interest Prior to Signings
As NBA Free Agency opened the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to be legitimate players for the first time in franchise history. A key blend of cost-controlled talent, cap space, roster flexibility and future draft picks in case a sign-and-trade was needed put the small market Thunder in the game.
Owning top-five in the league cap space with a 57-win roster, the Oklahoma City Thunder were searching for ways to bolster their roster. In the 2024 Free Agency class, the organization clearly prioritized one big fish - Isaiah Hartenstein.
Luring the seven-footer away from the contending New York Knicks with a significant pay raise and a spot on a ready-made Western Conference contender for years to come represents the team's biggest free agent signing in organizational history.
Inking the 26-year-old to a three-year $87 Million pact ate up a large portion of their cap space, especially as the Thunder elected to retain key rotational pieces Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe on team-friendly deals.
When top executive Sam Presti hopped on a bird and landed in Eugene, Oregon to attempt to pitch Hartenstein on Bricktown, it became clear who Oklahoma City had at the top of their list with their cap space - Though, ESPN is reporting they also had mutual interest in Golden State Warriors free agent Klay Thompson.
"Thompson loved watching the Dallas Mavericks run throughout the playoffs this year. He was intrigued by the young Oklahoma City Thunder. He had always wanted to play for the Lakers, in the uniform of his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote.
That interest was not one-sided according to the ESPN scribe who reported that Oklahoma City was in on Thompson, though prioritized landing Hartenstein, who fits their rotation like a glove.
"The Thunder also were interested in Thompson but ended up prioritizing big man Isaiah Hartenstein with their cap space," Shelburne reports.
