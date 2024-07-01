OKC Thunder Land Biggest Free Agent Signing in Franchise History
On Sunday, the NBA opened up the Free Agent flood gates with league-altering moves set to occur throughout the offseason - the Oklahoma City Thunder have kicked things off with their biggest free agent signing in Oklahoma City Thunder history inking New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein to a Three-Year, $87-Million Deal.
Hartenstein trades in the bright lights of Broadway for the Broad Plains of Bricktown in exchange for more money and a more realistic path to a Championship. The 26-year-old instantly becomes the best back up big game in the NBA and sures up the Thunder front court depth which was a fatal flaw in their first postseason run.
His playmaking chops mixed with his rebounding and rim-finishing makes Hartenstein an easy fit with the OKC Thunder not to mention his ability to bolster the Thunder's defense in the secondary unit when Chet Holmgren is off the floor.
This move also helps maximize Jaylin Williams who now drops down to the third center on roster and has a bigger body to more routinely play next to - which will highlight his unique skillset off the bench.
This season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 stocks per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor, 54 percent in the mid-range and 70 percent at the cup.
Hartenstein edges out Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton for the best summer signings in franchise history.
