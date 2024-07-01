Free Agent Signing Isaiah Hartenstein Fits OKC Thunder Like A Glove
Monday served as a historic sports day in Oklahoma as the Oklahoma City Thunder inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million pact to lure him away from the bright lights of Broadway and bringing him to Bricktown as the biggest free agent signing in team history - Fittingly, this news comes out on the same day the States other pseudo-professional sports team, the Oklahoma Sooners, make their maiden voyage into the SEC.
This is certainly a day that sports fans on the plains will look back on - perhaps more fondly than any other. The three-year signing of the New York Knicks center ushers in an era of expectation around Bricktown. The Pressure will rise as the Thunder are pegged as the title favors out West, and rightfully so.
This was not a move to "win the day" and soak in applauds, this was not a move of desperation, this was not a move to shake things up or even pivot from their style. This was a move to vastly improve their roster, complete their rotation and gear up to compete at the highest level.
Hartenstein is not a big man for the sake of it, he is a big man nearly hand-crafted for what the Oklahoma City Thunder need and want in that position.
The 26-year-old fits the teams timeline both in age and contract status as this move doesn't hinder the franchise from shelling out max money to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams - at seven feet, 250 pounds Hartenstein plugs the team's fatal flaw without altering what made the Thunder a 57-win team a year ago.
This season, the Knicks big man averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 64 percent from the floor in 75 games (49 starts). A flexible big man comfortable coming off the pine.
With Hartenstein coming off the bench for the Thunder in most matchups this elongates the Thunder's frontcourt depth, specifically at the center spot which goes from a shortlist to a rolodex of Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Hartenstein - giving Oklahoma City to roll out a massive lineup, a small ball group or anything in between.
On the floor, his elite-level passing for position, feel for the game, vision, and cutting immediately pop off the page as fitting into what the OKC Thunder are hoping to do. Using Hartenstein to cut behind defenders who gear up to stop their drive-heavy guards, serve as a safety net in the dunker spot, or a playmaker in the short roll gives Oklahoma City plenty of ways to break down the defense.
Perhaps his biggest addition to the Thunder though, is his screen setting, Hartenstein waltzes in as the best screen setter on Oklahoma City's roster to gain separation for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams getting downhill - clearing room in the mid-range and even running low pick-and-pops to get to his floater which he shoots at a 61 percent clip.
Defensively, his ability to switch in a pinch, protect the rim and be a solo big or pair next to Holmgren depending on the matchup is a massive selling point for this move. With the addition of Alex Caruso and Hartenstein the Thunder who already had a top-three defense a year ago shoots up to the top stoppers in the association.
The only drawback from Hartenstein is his inability to shoot from beyond the arc, but that is not what kills you - the center is able to bend the defense in other ways and allow the Thunder to stay true to their five-out principles.
This is a marriage Hannah Montana writes about - the best of both worlds - Oklahoma City addresses its size concerns while not abandoning or altering its system. Few on the open market gave the Thunder that option and it was worth paying the piper as for the first time in franchise history the Thunder are able to simply throw money at a problem rather than future draft picks and/or young players.
Hartenstein fits like a glove and Oklahoma City has already earned a passing grade for this offseason checking all the boxes by the first day of July.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.