Chet Holmgren Finishes Runner-Up to Victor Wembanyama For NBA Rookie Of the Year Award
Chet Holmgren returned to the hardwood during the 2023-24 season to put up a stellar rookie season.
The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft missed the entire 2022-23 campaign with a Lisfranc Fracture before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder lineup this season.
Holmgren helped lift the OKC Thunder to a 57-25 record, good enough to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the youngest squad to ever pull off such a feat.
The Gonzaga product added a different dimension to the Thunder this season on both ends of the floor. Defensively, Holmgren has provided massive shot blocking chops to deter drivers and help OKC capture a top-five defense during this season.
Offensively, the three-level scorer spaced the floor for Oklahoma City while creating mismatches for Mark Daigneault. Holmgren can’t be defended by traditional centers, and his ever-improving screening ability allowed OKC to pick their matchup on the perimeter.
The 22-year-old posted 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 stocks per game while logging 82 starts for Oklahoma City during the regular season.
Holmgren made history throughout the season for the Thunder, but finishes runner up in the Rookie of the Year race to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
This was expected heading into the season - Much less heading into tonight - as prospect tabbed as the best we have seen since LeBron James was sure to take home the honor.
Still, Holmgren’s fantastic rookie season is worthy of flowers as the Oklahoma City big man helped the Thunder reach the second round for the first time since 2016.
This marks the second straight season the OKC Thunder roster the Rookie of the Year runner-up. A year ago, Jalen Williams finished just behind Magic star Paolo Banchero.
