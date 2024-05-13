Chet Holmgren Explains OKC Thunder Will Not Change Their Process In Face of Adversity
For the first time, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in a postseason hole. After sweeping their way to their first second-round appearance since 2016, the Thunder find themselves down 2-1 against the Dallas Mavericks.
While the Thunder have not thrown their fastball yet and PJ Washington is going scorched earth with the third most points to this point of the season, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's difficult shot-making and Dallas' defense will likely continue to make life hard on Oklahoma City.
This young squad will have to respond to playing catch up in a playoff series while facing a must-win game on Monday to avoid going down 3-1, a near-death sentence despite recent success stories.
Ahead of the consequence-filled contest, rookie big man Chet Holmgren was asked the mood of the team at shoot around given this unique position they find themselves in.
"Extremely focused. I don't think the situation changes our process, we have had this process all season. We come in, we get our work done, we prepare for what's in front of us. What's in front of us is Game 4, it doesn't matter if we are up 3-0, down 3-0, 2-1 in either direction we are going to prepare the same way," the rookie big man said at shoot around on Monday.
With Oklahoma City's ability to respond throughout the regular season, there should be confidence they can at least muster up a split on the road. Though this rowdy crowd in Dallas and stars on the opposite side will make life hard.
As they have all season, the Thunder will stay true to their 0-0 mindset that carried them to a 57-25 record while being the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.