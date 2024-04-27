OKC Thunder’s Defense Creating Chaos in Early Games of the Series
Coming into Oklahoma City’s first round matchup, it was the Pelicans defense that controlled the storyline. Herb Jones is one of the best Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stoppers, and the team’s length on the perimeter was supposed to be a problem for the Thunder.
Mark Daigneault has been very complimentary of the Pelicans defense and scheme throughout the season, and he certainly had to game plan to get his guys open. In game one, New Orleans played strong defense, but the Thunder simply missed shots. In game two, Oklahoma City took the roof off. And now, going into game four, the storyline has completely flipped. This series has been about the Thunder’s defense.
Oklahoma City’s defense has been nothing short of elite. Through three full games, the Thunder has yet to give up 100 points. The most New Orleans has scored is a measly 92 points. The Thunder’s stifling defense has shown under the basket and on the perimeter. It has led to offense and fast break points.
The turnovers have piled up for the Pelicans, and that’s exactly what Mark Daigneault envisioned. In the first game, New Orleans turned the ball over 14 times, followed by 17 in game two and 20 in game three.
The defense in game three was particularly impressive, as Oklahoma City totaled 13 steals and five blocks. It was a full team effort, as every guard on the perimeter had a hand in a steal and Chet Holmgren locked it down underneath.
Going into game four, Oklahoma City just has to take care of business. Even if shots aren’t falling, the elite defense takes this team to a new level. With a win on Monday night, Oklahoma City could earn an extended amount of rest before round two. Defense is leading the charge.
