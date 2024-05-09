OKC Thunder: Could Another Lockdown Defensive Performance be Expected on Thursday?
Oklahoma City's defensive prowess has been implemented to its full extent throughout their first five games of the postseason.
Holding New Orleans to a high of 93 points for the entire series throughout the 4-0 sweep, frustrating Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum primarily via Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and other lockdown perimeter defenders, the Thunder defense has bolstered its claim as a top-five defense in the NBA and beyond.
Backing it up in the playoffs is a different story from defending night after night in the regular season. So, seeing this group truly focus in as a cohesive, dynamic unit versus those two adept scorers and now against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, their current defense should look menacing to the following teams they could potentially face.
In a rolling 22-point win in Game 1 for Oklahoma City, Dort and Jalen Williams assisted in limiting Doncic and Irving to a combined 39 points and just 13-for-33 from the field, also forcing nine turnovers between the pair. For this season's scoring champ in Doncic and a near 26-point-per-game and 50% scorer in Irving, the Thunder's defense on Tuesday night seemingly couldn't have been topped.
Holding Dallas to just 95 points with 22 points for Oklahoma City driven from forced turnovers, the Mavericks were frustrated, and it showed. And on top of hindering Dallas' star duo's performance, no Maverick role player had a true breakout game other than Daniel Gafford, who had a very impactful game and put up 16 points and 11 boards and five blocks. But on the other side was Chet Holmgren, and he'd rival Gafford's performance with a 19-point, seven-rebound, three-block outing.
Ahead to Thursday night, the Thunder will have to stick to their game plan just as they have been through Round 1 and into the first contest against Dallas. Role players must step up and play to their responsiblities as Aaron Wiggins showed he is more than capable of, and each player on the floor must be prepared in defending either of Doncic or Irving off the switch. Gafford also will have to be a point of emphasis along the interior. The game he had on Tuesday night paired with a 30-point performance apiece for Doncic and Irving could prove to be Oklahoma City's demise if Holmgren and others cannot contain him at the rim.
Still very well rested due to the gap from Round 1 to Round 2, the Thunder's energy is at an all-time high, and all of Bricktown knows it -- cause their energy is on another level too. Though, Doncic and Irving can't be slighted, as they could very well snag one inside Paycom Center if the Thunder are off of their game on either end.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.