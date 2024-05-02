OKC Thunder: How Jaylin Williams' First-Round Performance Can Translate into the Next
Jaylin Williams' sophomore season in the league had some cuts made following his rookie campaign and a healthy Chet Holmgren bursting onto the scene, but that hadn't made his season less impactful.
With his minutes being trimmed by about a third in the regular season, he was still productive in his role, and that's led to a heightened confidence from head coach Mark Daigneault into the postseason.
Fending off Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. in the his first playoff series of his career, he'd find valuable playing time against the Pelicans as Daigneault played his hand in his 10- and 11-man rotations. It paid dividends, as Williams' ability as an interior defender paired with his outside shooting and floor spacing on the offensive end flustered New Orleans' rim attackers and their defense's ability to shrink the floor.
3.5 points on 62.5% shooting along with 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks and steals in 11.3 minutes throughout four games, Williams' impact on the box score was not emphasized in how he altered the game.
That's likely also the case entering the second round. Pinned against either the L.A. Clippers or Dallas Mavericks who await Game 6 with Dallas having a 3-2 lead, both of these teams have bigs who will need to be sizably matched up against with Holmgren and Williams.
Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber on the Mavericks' side, and Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee on the Clippers' side, Williams should see similar time on the floor as he had seen versus the Pelicans into the next round.
For a backup sophomore, the 6-foot-9 Thunder center's hand print on the game has been a leg up for Daigneault and Oklahoma City, and he'll be wedged into those advantageous matchups if they present themselves deeper into the playoffs.
