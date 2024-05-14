After Slow Start, OKC Thunder Wing Jalen Williams Crucial Down the Stretch in Game 4
On Monday night, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams had one of his worst shooting performances of the year.
Usually a reliable shooter and finisher, Williams had an unusually bad performance, going just 5-for-19 from the floor in Game 4 against Dallas. The second-year standout still managed to record 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals to help even up the series.
Game 4 was Williams' lowest scoring output of the playoffs, with his previous low coming in Game 3 against the Mavericks.
Williams has been a very efficient scorer during his first two years in the league, shooting 52.1% from the field as a rookie in 2022 and 54% in 2023. In the second round of the playoffs, things have been more difficult for the Santa Clara product, however, as Williams hasn't been as efficient from the floor.
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the former All-Rookie honoree shot 6-of-15 from the field, scoring 18 points to help the Thunder to a win. In Game 2, Williams went 7-of-17 from the floor, once again scoring less efficiently than in the regular season.
Still, the talented wing has put up similar scoring totals and is still impacting games in a variety of ways. With great defensive ability and effort in addition to being a good passer, Williams is still a huge asset for Oklahoma City even if his shots aren't falling.
Monday night, however, was an unusually bad shooting performance from Williams, who only had two made field goals heading into the fourth quarter. The Thunder's No. 2 option looked timid when catching the ball on the perimeter, only shooting two 3-pointers in Game 4.
Williams also struggled to knock down his typical midrange attempts, where he is usually very consistent. At one point, the skilled second-year wing even shot an airball when attempting one of his fadeaways.
Williams also had trouble finishing at the rim, getting blocked multiple times by Daniel Gafford and company and leaving layups short when he was able to get past the Mavericks' center.
Late in the contest, however, Williams was crucial for the Thunder as Oklahoma City began to take control of the game. With OKC down by seven and just over six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams knocked down an incredible and-one basket over Kyrie Irving to cut Dallas' lead to four.
A few possessions later, Williams assisted on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander basket that brought the Thunder within two followed by a big dunk to put OKC ahead by three with just under 90 seconds left in the game.
After a steal by Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, SGA passed the ball to Williams in transition who finished a quick layup to help Oklahoma City secure a massive victory in Game 4.
Despite a lackluster shooting performance, Williams' energy, effort and versatility allowed him impact the game all night and come up with big plays down the stretch to help the Thunder pull off an impressive comeback victory.
OKC will meet Dallas at the Paycom Center for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 15.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.