OKC Thunder Elect To Shake Up Starting Five in Pivotal Game 5 vs. Mavericks

After three straight slow starts, Mark Daigneault has elected to shake up the starting five in a pivotal Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks which is bound to swing the series one way or the other. Bringing Josh Giddey off the bench for the first time in his career.

Rylan Stiles

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) warms up before the / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) warms up before the / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
After a series full of slow starts and meres for change throughout the season, the OKC Thunder have finally made a change to the first five on the floor.

Josh Giddey has seen an up-and-down season which has yet to land him on the pine until Game 5. After the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a 14-point comeback by shaking up their starting five for the second half in a must-win game, Mark Daigneault has decided to continue that momentum in Game 5.

This decision by the Thunder snaps a 218-game starting streak for the 21-year-old guard. In his place, the Oklahoma City Thunder elects to go with Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. This is the same lineup used to spurn on the Thunder's second-half comeback efforts on Monday.

This is a move that has been beneficial for both sides. Giddey's best run in this series has came with the staggered bench lineup that allows him to play on ball just a touch more. It also projects the Thunder to start faster with a stronger defender in his spot and someone who should loosen up the Mavericks with better perimeter shooting.

Now the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are set to play a pivotal Game 5 that historically swings series before these two teams duke it out in Dallas on Saturday at 7 PM CT on ESPN.

