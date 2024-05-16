OKC Thunder Elect To Shake Up Starting Five in Pivotal Game 5 vs. Mavericks
After a series full of slow starts and meres for change throughout the season, the OKC Thunder have finally made a change to the first five on the floor.
Josh Giddey has seen an up-and-down season which has yet to land him on the pine until Game 5. After the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a 14-point comeback by shaking up their starting five for the second half in a must-win game, Mark Daigneault has decided to continue that momentum in Game 5.
This decision by the Thunder snaps a 218-game starting streak for the 21-year-old guard. In his place, the Oklahoma City Thunder elects to go with Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. This is the same lineup used to spurn on the Thunder's second-half comeback efforts on Monday.
This is a move that has been beneficial for both sides. Giddey's best run in this series has came with the staggered bench lineup that allows him to play on ball just a touch more. It also projects the Thunder to start faster with a stronger defender in his spot and someone who should loosen up the Mavericks with better perimeter shooting.
Now the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are set to play a pivotal Game 5 that historically swings series before these two teams duke it out in Dallas on Saturday at 7 PM CT on ESPN.
