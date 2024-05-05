Cason Wallace Has 'Clear Mind' Taking On Hometown Dallas Mavericks in NBA Playoffs
Some guys are naturally unphased. A certain calmness to them that nearly makes you envious as a million thoughts race through your head. Despite being a 20-year-old rookie Cason Wallace is that way.
The most you might draw out of him is a smile - perhaps a chuckle - before he spews out coach speak the like of which Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault must smile ear-to-ear upon hearing after each media scrum.
Wallace is so calculated earlier this season he refused to reveal his favorite state fair food as the media corp in Oklahoma City put on the full court press to figure out if he liked corn dogs or funnel cake.
So it was no surprise that as we all craft these high-stake storylines of a homecoming for Wallace in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Kentucky product is unbothered by the hometown matchup.
“I’m coming in with a clear head, a clear mindset. Just going in there and win no matter where we’re at," Wallace said on facing his childhood squad with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.
Tuesday's Game 1 will be the fifth matchup for the rookie against the Mavericks this season, two of them to this point in the American Airlines Center before returning home on Saturday.
Against the Mavericks this season, Wallace is averaging 11 points, three rebounds and an assist while swiping three steals and swatting two shots in four games off the pine for the Bricktown boys.
His scoring output against Dallas is behind only his 11.5 points per game against Cleveland for the best of his young career.
It is near impossible to believe the steady presence Wallace portrays ahead of a playoff series against his hometown team and the organization that traded him on draft night doesn't overflow emotions onto the rookie guard.
However, his play on the court suggests he is telling the truth when he shoots down any narratives thrown his way. That is part of the uncommon maturity that Mark Daigneault continues to heap on Wallace and company.
The Rookie guard will be a key cog in the Thunder's rotation in Round 2. Not only will his defensive chops be warranted against the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving but he might be called on to close games offensively.
While Wallace has shown some on-ball ability, his play-finishing traits will be required against Dallas. On the year, the rookie is shooting 44 percent from the corners and 39 percent on non-corner triples.
For the Thunder to advance to the Western Conference Finals it will take the hometown hero playing spoiler.
