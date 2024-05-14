OKC Thunder's Cason Wallace Making Case to Start Game 5 Against Dallas Mavericks
It seems the Kentucky Wildcats have produced yet another productive NBA guard. It's unsure how much more that'll happen as John Calipari is now the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, but the Oklahoma City Thunder has been able to benefit from the Kentucky guard pipeline.
While the team is led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a former Wildcat, another former Kentucky guard has been huge for the Thunder against the Dallas Mavericks in their second-round series.
In a Game 4 where the Thunder shot poorly from beyond the arc, rookie guard Cason Wallace knocked down two 3-pointers in his 19 minutes played. The Thunder, as a whole, shot 7-of-27 on 3-pointers. That includes Wallace shooting 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.
Not only was Wallace's shooting beneficial, but his disruptiveness and perimeter defense on Mavericks superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic was key in the Thunder mounting the comeback and squeaking out a win in Dallas.
The No. 10 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is showing up on the biggest stage. It's the second round of the NBA playoffs against some of the league's best players, and he's rising to the challenge. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke on his performance after the team's 100-96 victory.
"Just how easy he is to trust as a 20-year-old," Daigneault said. "He's doing exactly what we're trying to accomplish in the game plan and system."
Wallace was a plus-five in his 19 minutes played. It's been a difficult series for Josh Giddey, who has struggled through four games. It's hard to imagine Daigneault switches things up in the starting lineups, as one hot shooting game from Giddey could swing this series, but it might be time to consider moving Wallace to the starting lineup.
First off, this would help the defense substantially. Wallace could take the Irving assignment, with Lu Dort guarding Doncic. This would allow Jalen Williams to hone in on stopping PJ Washington, who has been on a heater this series for the Mavericks.
Wallace in the starting lineup would solve spacing issues, too, and he could help the Thunder get off to a solid start. He's also had spot starts when injuries have taken place, meaning he might be able to find some comfort in the role.
Again, it's hard to imagine Daigneault switches anything up when it comes to the starting lineup, but Wallace has certainly made his case to make the jump this series.
