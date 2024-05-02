Oklahoma City’s Rebounding Discrepancy Not Noticeable in First Round
Oklahoma City’s weakness was identified in the regular season and harped on all season long. Outside of Chet Holmgren, the team lacks a traditional big man and Jalen Williams has played up a spot at the four throughout the year. It has obviously worked to perfection as the Thunder secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference — and now completed a first-round sweep — but the method still has skeptics.
At the trade deadline, fans clamored for a backup center or depth in the front court. Oklahoma City dug its feet in and committed to the system and philosophy of Mark Daigneault. The only deadline move was the addition of Gordon Hayward. Of course, the team signed Bismack Biyombo and Mike Muscala off waivers, but neither has made a big impact outside of the locker room.
Oklahoma City’s first-round series against New Orleans was the first test of that philosophy in the playoffs. Against a massive center in Jonas Valanciunas and a solid backup big in Larry Nance Jr., the Thunder didn’t flinch. At times, a handful of extra possessions were noticeable. But in totality, it didn’t affect the series at all.
As a team, the Pelicans totaled 182 rebounds with Valanciunas leading the way at 44. The Thunder brought down 172 total rebounds, making the difference in the four-game series just 10 total boards. Oklahoma City recorded 142 defensive rebounds, which was the main weakness talking point going into the series. New Orleans totaled 133 defensive rebounds, giving Oklahoma City the edge.
The Pelicans ripped down 49 offensive rebounds, and over half of those were attributed to Valanciunas and Nance, but it didn’t have an impact on a single game outcome. More times than not, Oklahoma City was able to exploit a traditional big man and kick out to shooters. The prime example of that was in game two, when Holmgren poured in 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and drilled three triples. The Pelicans couldn’t find an answer for his outside shooting.
Obviously, Oklahoma City isn’t oblivious. The team has preached giving up a few offensive rebounds here and there to create an advantage with speed and turnovers on the floor. These problems could arise again, but the Thunder didn’t have to counter much in the team’s first test of the postseason.
It speaks to the old saying ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ and that feels like the mantra Oklahoma City has used all season long. Dallas’ two big men could be a bigger test, and only time will tell how the Thunder’s system will hold up.
But for now, so far so good.
