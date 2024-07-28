OKC Thunder's Nikola Topic and Ousmane Dieng Could See Olympic Action in 2028
On Saturday, the 2024 Olympic Games kicked off with athletes from around the globe competing in numerous sports, including basketball.
Two Oklahoma City Thunder players were in action on Saturday as Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped Canada take down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece 86-79.
Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander are OKC's only two players representing their home nations in the 2024 Olympic Games, but Mark Daigneault's team has a handful of talented young players who could make the cut next time around.
Alongside Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who both have a chance to make Team USA's roster in 2028, Nikola Topic and Ousmane Dieng could earn spots on Serbia and France's squads in the next Olympic Games.
Dieng, a 21-year-old from Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France, has been on the fringe of France's international roster each of the past two summers, but has yet to make the team. In 2019, Dieng played for France's national team at the U16 European Championship.
The former lottery selection's route to securing a spot on France's roster begins next season in Oklahoma City, where the high-upside forward will have to continuing improving his game after not cracking Daigneault's rotation last season.
While Dieng didn't earn much time on the floor in the NBA in 2023-24, he excelled in the G League, averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while helping lead the OKC Blue to a G League title and winning G League Finals MVP along the way.
If the Frenchman is able to improve his shot, especially from the perimeter, he could earn a spot in the Thunder's rotation and make a case for his position on the French national team.
Additionally, Topic, a Novi Sad, Serbia, product, could fight for a spot on Serbia's national team in 2028.
While the 18-year-old lottery pick is set to miss the 2024-25 season after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Topic could be a valuable piece of the Thunder's bench unit when he returns from injury.
With good playmaking skills and ideal size at the guard position, Topic could earn a spot on Serbia's roster alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic if he is able to seamlessly transition into Daigneault's system.
