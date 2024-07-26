OKC Thunder Stars in Prime Position For 2028 Team USA Spots
The Thunder might not have any Team USA players in the Paris Olympics, but that is unlikely to be the case in 2028.
Oklahoma City will have its eyes on two players in the upcoming Olympics, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort representing Canada. However, the Thunder have not had anyone on Team USA since the trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden was on the squad in 2012.
The American team this year is perhaps the best since that 2012 team. Team USA boasts four MVPs alongside some of the best young stars in the league. The roster’s immense accolades also mean age could come into play in 2028, as seven of the 12 players will be at least 34 for the next Olympics.
That could leave room for at least one of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Both instrumental pieces on a contender, the Thunder’s young star duo could be on track to have multiple All-Star appearances within the next four seasons.
Holmgren was in the player pool for the 2024 Olympics but did not make the cut. With front-court depth being a potential issue for the American team in 2028, he is a strong contender with his rim protection and all-around offensive ability.
In his rookie season, Holmgren played every game and averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. His season marked the second straight Oklahoma City had a Rookie of the Year runner-up after Williams’ 2022-23 campaign. He improved throughout his second year to average 19.1 points last season and shot 42.7% from 3-point range.
Along with their development, the duo could also benefit from the Thunder’s success over the next few seasons. After winning the NBA title, the Boston Celtics have three Team USA representatives this year in Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.
While Oklahoma City might only have representatives north of the border in 2024, that is on track to change when Los Angeles hosts the Olympics in 2028.
