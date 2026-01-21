USA Hockey Announces Olympic Roster Move After Seth Jones Injury

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are inching closer. Less than three weeks from puck drop of the international men’s ice hockey tournament, the USA has announced a key roster change stemming from an injury to one if its veteran defenseman.

Panthers defenseman Seth Jones has been removed from the Olympic roster due to an injury which will prevent him from suiting up and representing the United States in Italy. In turn, Ducks D-man Jackson LaCombe has received a call-up to replace Jones on the roster, the team announced Wednesday.

LaCombe, 25, will get his first opportunity to represent the U.S. at an international level. He’ll join a group of defenders consisting of Brock Faber, Noah Hanifin, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, Jake Sanderson, Jaccob Slavin and Zach Werenski.

In 2025-26, LaCombe’s fourth season in the NHL, he has appeared in 49 games for Anaheim and recorded 31 points, including six goals.

LaCombe said he received a call from Team USA general manager Bill Guerin on Tuesday evening, informing him of the situation.

“I called my parents and told them what happened. Obviously they were super excited, and I was too, so that was great. It’s obviously surreal, I think there’s no way to describe the feeling. I’m just excited to be a part of that group,” LaCombe said.

Jones, 31, suffered an upper-body injury during Florida’s Winter Classic bout against the Rangers on Jan. 2. He was placed on LTIR as a result of the injury, which will cost him the chance to play for Team USA in Milan. Jones was part of the United States’s setup that reached the final at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

