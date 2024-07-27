Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada Survive Scare From Greece in Group Play Opener
On Saturday, Olympic basketball got their group play stage underway as Team Canada battled Team Greece in the Group of Death which also features Team Australia and Spain.
Team Canada possesses the second most NBA players on their roster including superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Canadians expect to medal in these games, a feat they have not reached in a long time. Their journey started on Saturday against Giannis Antetokoumpo and Greece.
Right out of the gate, Gilgeous-Alexander and company appeared to have control of this game growing an early double-digit lead and looking comfortable dancing with the Greece defenders for the majority of the night.
However, Antentokoumpo and company did not go away without a fight, Greece went on multiple runs including an 8-0 stretch in the final frame which eventually led them to a single-digit game with under a minute to play against Canada's star-littered squad.
With 42 ticks remaining in the contest, Gilgeous-Alexander snaked his way to the rim with a boogie that has not been broadcasted on TV since Soul Train went off the air tossing in a floater to put Team Canada up by four heading into a Greece timeout.
Team Canada navigated through foul trouble, scoreless stretches and an overall lack of size to earn a hard-fought win against Team Greece to survive 86-79 and move to 1-0.
Gilgeous-Alexander turned in 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point land which included a dazzling step back in the final frame to help push the Canadians over the edge.
Lu Dort - who earned the start tonight for Team Canada - chipped in eight points, hauled in four rebounds, dished out two assists and swiped a steal while in foul trouble. The defensive ace went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Up next, Team Canada rolls into a battle of two undefeated squads as they face off with Team Australia on July 30 after Josh Giddey helped lead the Boomers to an impressive win over Spain.
