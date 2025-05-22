Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Owns Impressive Margin of Victory in MVP
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw its third different MVP in 12 years be named on Wednesday, the only franchise that can claim that in NBA history.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bagged his first NBA MVP award after finishing fifth in voting two seasons ago, runner-up in MVP voting a year ago and now taking the top spot with an impressive 71 first-place votes to Nikola Jokic's 29. A landslide victory for Gilgeous-Alexander.
Oklahoma City saw Gilgeous-Alexander put together a season that can only be compared to Michael Jordan when you examine his points, assists and efficiency. The Thunder superstar posted 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting nearly 52% from the floor, 37% from beyond the arc and 89% at the free throw line.
Gilgeous-Alexander is just the second Canadian to win the Most Valuable Player Award after fellow point guard Steve Nash went back-to-back with MVP campaigns in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons.
This will mark the Thunder guard's third straight All-NBA honor, in addition to his three-straight All-Star bids and third consecutive top-five MVP finishing seasons now earning the hardware himself.
Oklahoma City is in the midst of the Western Conference Finals as the Thunder are up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the race to four wins for a trip to the NBA Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander joins Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as the other two MVPs from OKC.
The team will present the NBA MVP trophy to Gilgeous-Alexander before the start of Game 2 on Thursday night inside the Paycom Center.