OKC Thunder Looking to Find Early-Season Intensity Once Again

The Oklahoma City Thunder's recent stretch has gone from bad to worse.

After becoming just the second team in NBA history to start a season at 24-1, OKC has notched a 6-6 record the past 12 games, including back-to-back losses.

Of course, losses to the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and even Phoenix Suns are understandable, but a 27-point home loss to a 13-23 Charlotte squad to cap off the team's recent skid is certainly concerning.

This isn't the first time the Oklahoma City has suffered a big loss in recent years. Even during the team's title run, the Thunder had a few lackluster performances, losing by 42 points at the hands of the Timberwolves.

What is more concerning for OKC, though, is the team's number of losses in such a short time period, which has largely come from what appears to be a lack of intensity.

During the Thunder's title run, Mark Daigneault's team was fierce on defense, and even when the group's offense wasn't stellar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to do enough to will the group to wins.

Even to start the season, that remained the case, as Oklahoma City's impressive defense suffocated opposing teams and helped buoy an offense that, at times, had weaknesses. The most notable of those weaknesses being perimeter shooting.

Over the past few weeks, though, OKC's defense has not looked nearly as impressive. The Spurs looked significantly more physical than the Thunder, and the team hasn't been as consistent on that end of the floor.

Sure, there have been games throughout Oklahoma City's recent stretch where the team has performed well on defense, but it hasn't come each night. Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander's struggles the past two games combined with an inspiring performance on defense against the Hornets led to OKC losing back-to-back contests, one coming at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder still hold a 30-7 record and can get back on track Jan. 7 with a home game against the Washington Wizards, but Daigneault's team will need to find the same intensity it had early in the season to return to form.

In a long season, though, it is probably best for Oklahoma City to go through these trials and tribulations at the halfway mark, rather than struggle towards the end of the regular season.

The Thunder still have months to find their rythym again, and if they can do so, the group should still be able to accomplish its goals this year.

